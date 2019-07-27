First batch of Gaza pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia

The first batch of Palestinian pilgrims from Gaza arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, passing through Egypt and flying from Cairo airport, the Palestinian Waqf Ministry said.

Palestinian Authority (PA) Ambassador to Cairo Diab Al-Louh received 795 pilgrims in Egypt. He thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for facilitating and securing the trip from the Rafah crossing to Cairo, through Sinai.

The pilgrims then flew to Saudi Arabia and landed in Jeddah airport before heading to Madina where they will spend the first few days of their stay in Saudi Arabia before carrying on to Mecca to complete the Hajj.

Egypt re-enforces a strict Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip banning Palestinians from travelling and limiting the entry of essentials. Special approvals and measures have been taken to cater for the transfer of pilgrims for the Hajj period.

