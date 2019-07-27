Funeral of late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi

Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian people react as they wait for the arrival of convoy carrying the coffin of late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi during his state funeral the eastern suburb of Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia, 27 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.