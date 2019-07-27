Turkey says it ‘neutralised’ 34 PKK militants in air strikes on July 17-19

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday it had “neutralised” 34 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq in airstrikes on July 17-19, reports Reuters.

Sixteen militants were “neutralised” in airstrikes on northern Iraq’s Qandil region on July 17, and 18 in airstrikes on the Karacak region on July 19, it said. The ministry commonly uses the term “neutralised” to refer to those killed but it can also refer to those wounded or captured.

READ: PKK bans Iraq’s Yazidis from returning home

The PKK considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has waged an insurgency for autonomy in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast since 1984. It has fighters based in northern Iraq, mainly in the Qandil region.

The Defence Ministry said it had “neutralised” a total of 255 PKK militants in operations in northern Iraq since May 27, when Ankara launched an offensive there against the PKK.

Turkey frequently launches airstrikes in the region but the latest campaign, dubbed “Operation Claw”, has included artillery fire and ground operations.

READ: Villagers return home 26 years after PKK ordeal