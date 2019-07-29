Al-Sarraj puts forward conditions of political process, and  Haftar bombs a hospital

The head of the presidential council of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, has informed the Head of the UN Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salamé, about the conditions of the resumption of the political process in the country, which has been frozen since the attack of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli in April, and who carried a new attack on a hospital on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Government of National Accord said that Al-Sarraj received Head of the UN Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salamé at his residence in Tunis on Saturday evening. The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the funeral of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, “dealt with the efforts of the UN mission to stop the attacks against Tripoli, and come back to the political process.”

Read: 55 bodies recovered from Libya shipwreck

During the meeting, Al-Sarraj stressed that the resumption of the political process in Libya “depends on the withdrawal of the aggressor forces and their return from where they came.” He reiterated the “need for new rules for this process, taking into account the outcomes of the aggression” against Tripoli, without giving further details in this regard.

For his part, Salamé reiterated the “insistence that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis and that there is no alternative to a political solution.”

Salamé also reiterated the UN’s condemnation of all attacks targeting civilians and civilian installations, which violate the International Humanitarian Law and the International Human Rights Law.