Algeria dialogue committee announces mediation plan

Algerian Mediation and Dialogue Committee yesterday announced its plan to mediate between the public authorities and the civil society and parties, local media reported.

The committee said in a statement that it had invited 23 new national figures to join the body.

According to the statement: “The main objective of the National Committee for Mediation and Dialogue is to consult, communicate and open dialogue with civil society actors, political parties, national figures, youth and activists from all over the country, in order to develop a clear vision of how to exit.”

“The committee is a master in making its decision without interference of any party… After completing discussions, the committee will prepare the final proposals after a meeting in the framework of a national panel which will take the decisions mandatory for all the public authorities.”

READ: There is no reason to be optimistic about the election of the Algerian parliament Speaker

On Thursday, the Algerian presidency revealed a list of six names which would lead the national dialogue aiming to reach a ground for organising presidential elections.

They included Mohammed Yassin Boukhnefer as a seventh member who comes from the Hirak Youths.

On Friday, Algerians took to the streets once again to protest against the committee, which, they said, does not represent them.