Hamas: PLO factions rejected municipal elections in Gaza

Hamas yesterday said that PLO factions had rejected carrying out municipal elections in Gaza, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Hamas MP Yahya Moussa said that freedom of opinion and choosing representatives is guaranteed for all.

Hamas, he continued, suggested carrying out municipal elections in Gaza for the Democratic and Popular Fronts, as well as Fatah, but they rejected this suggestion.

He also said that prior to nominating a municipal head for Gaza City, Hamas proposed the post to several officials, including technocrats, but they all rejected the proposal.

The Hamas MP said that the new municipal head of Gaza Dr Yahya Al-Sarraj was the head of trustees of the University College of Gaza for years and he was nominated by academic figures, businessmen and technocrats.

