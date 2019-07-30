Report: 184 killed since protests began in Sudan

The total number of people killed since the protests broke out on December 19, 2018, and until early July amounted to 184, according to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Sudan endured upheaval since the army ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, whose rule lasted from 1989 to 2019, as a result of widespread protests and deteriorating economic conditions.

The Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Sulaiman Abdul-Jabbar, said that 154 people were killed in Khartoum, in addition to 30 others in several states, according to Sudan News Agency.

Four people were killed in West Darfur, three in North Darfur, six in the White Nile, seven in the Nile River, eight in Al-Qadarif, one in Kassala and one in the Red Sea.

“This number (184 people) includes soldiers and civilians in addition to shot victims and others,” said Abdul-Jabbar.

The forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the leading party of the popular movement, held the Transitional Military Council responsible for the death of dozens of protesters, when security forces were dispersing sit-ins in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum on 3 June. However, the Council denied these accusations.

The Sudanese official said: “some patients died due to the doctors’ strike, during the events taking place in the country, especially those having scheduled surgeries, in addition to the complications both diabetes and hypertension patients suffered from.”

Read: Sudan opposition: ‘For these reasons, we rejected the prosecutor’s report on sit-in raid’

On 19 July, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) (opposition) announced the end of a strike, which lasted for 207 days, in protest against killing protestors.

At that time, the Committee reported that the number of dead protestors in Sudan, since last December, amounted to 246, and the registered number of the wounded reached 1,353.

The Committee said that during the strike doctors “committed to taking care of critical cases admitted in accidents and emergency, intensive care and dialysis departments, cancer and newborns departments, and did not treat non-critical cases.”

On Tuesday, the military junta and the Forces of Change will resume direct negotiations on a “constitutional declaration” involving power-sharing during a transitional period, which will be concluded by organising elections.

The Council has repeatedly expressed its intention to hand over power to civilians, but some members of the Forces of Change fear that the army may retain power.