1,370 operations at Gaza’s eye hospital since start of 2019

Gaza’s only public eye hospital carried out 1,370 surgical operations, including 75 emergencies, in the first six months of this year, it’s biannual report revealed.

The report stated that 145 operations needed highly skilled experts. Meanwhile, the hospital carried out 6,364 minor operations, with Local anaesthesia.

According to the report, more than 27,000 patients visited the hospital, which is the only government-run eye hospital in Gaza.

Dr Abdul-Salam Sabbah, general director of hospitals in Gaza, hailed the efforts of the medical, nursing and administrative staff at the hospital, stating they have been striving to improve medical services in light of the severe shortages of medical equipment and medicines as a result of the Israeli siege and the Palestinian Authority’s sanctions.

