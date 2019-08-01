Sentenced to death, Turkish bee makes a buzz in the UK 

UK authorities are hunting for an escaped Turkish bee, which was due to be executed earlier this week.

The bee, which was thought to have stowed away in a suitcase, was found in the Bristol home of the Toy family.

They discovered the bee buzzing around their conservatory as it emerged from a hydrangea,.

The Department of Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has announced its attention to catch and kill the fugitive.

A spokesperson from Defra’s Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “We are taking prompt action to collect any cocoons from the house which will be then assessed by experts.”

“We continue to work with the National Bee Unit and their nationwide network of bee inspectors to monitor the situation.”

Experts say that this foreign bee could be detrimental to native English bees, as it could carry deadly viruses and compete for food.

Amelia Toy, a 19-year-old family member, said: “Well I know since they said it could possibly harm other bees that it had to be done, as harsh as it sounds.”

“We don’t really have knowledge of bees, so we obviously have to listen to them.”

However, Turkey is said to be furious about the bee’s death sentence, and has pleaded for its life.

The headline in major Turkish newspaper Hurriyet read: “Don’t kill the Turkish bee.”

A top official from Turkey’s beekeeping union accused the Toy family of purposefully capturing the bee.

He said: “They are able to catch a variety of insects and bees and take them away in cages. They come here to do this very intentionally.”

The hunt for the bee continues.