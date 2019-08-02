IRGC warns US against targeting Iran

“If the United States makes any mistakes against Iran, it will confront Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps throughout the region,” the IRGC’s head of the political bureau warned yesterday.

Yadollah Javani said that Tehran had informed US and Israel that they would confront IRHC forces “from the eastern Mediterranean to the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden if they launch any aggression against Iran.”

“There will never be a US naval alliance in the Gulf or any of the region’s countries,” Javani said, adding that the Iranian forces were “the Gulf’s security guardian.”

Washington recently said it would form “an international alliance” to secure navigation routes in the Gulf region, especially in the straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandeb.

The United Kingdom (UK) has also announced the need to form a European mission to secure the Gulf’s navigation routes, following Iran’s seizure of a British oil tanker last month.