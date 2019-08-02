Libya: 3 UN-recognised government troops killed

Three military personnel were killed and another 14 injured in an air strike on forces of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) today.

The air strike by East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar targeted GNA forces in As-Saddadah area southeast of capital Tripoli, according to Mustafa Al-Majei, a GNA forces spokesman.

Misrata Medical Centre confirmed the casualties in a statement shared on its Facebook page.

This comes as GNA forces announced targeting Haftar forces in Tripoli’s southern area of Wadi Rabie.

Since early April, forces loyal to Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from GNA forces.

Clashes between the two sides since then have killed more than 1,000 people and left about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.