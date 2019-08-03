Yemen’s Houthis claim captured 15 military bases in Saudi Arabia

Houthi militias claimed yesterday that they had captured 15 military bases in the Saudi Arabian cities of Jazan and Najran in 72 hours, Al Khaleej Online reported.

In a press conference, Spokesman for the Houthis Yahya Saree also said that the Saudi Arabian military base in Khamis Msheet was partially paralysed.

Saree also revealed details about launching the ballistic missile which targeted the Saudi city of Al-Dammam earlier this week.

“It is part of the long-range Burkan 3 system,” Saree said, noting that the rocket force is ready to target any of the “aggressor” countries, referring to the Saudi-led-coalition countries which have long been involved in the Yemeni civil war.

He said that the rocket was made by Yemenis and was developed and modified to be able to override the anti-missile systems of the enemy.

Saree also revealed that the sniper unit of the Houthis carried out 1,575 missions in July, noting that among the deaths were 12 Saudi and 26 Sudanese soldiers.

He stressed that all military formations affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition are targets for Houthi fire, as they are part of the project of occupying Yemen.

Read: Houthi attack kills more than 30 in Yemen’s Aden, Saudi blames Iran