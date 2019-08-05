Portuguese / Spanish / English

NGO: 40 Palestinian prisoners launch hunger strike in Israel jails

Palestinians demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, stage a demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Eastern Jerusalem on 26 March 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian Prisoners Club yesterday announced that 40 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are to begin a hunger strike today in support of eight hunger striking prisoners who have been protesting against their administrative detention, Anadolu reported.

The 40 prisoners from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine  announced their plan after the end of hunger strike carried out by 20 other prisoners also in support of the eight, who have been on hunger strike for more than a month.

According to the prisoners club, the Israeli prison service has been treating the hunger strikers harshly since they started their protest.

The body reported that the hunger strikers have been sent to solitary confinement and they are being held in cells “which are not fit for humans”.

It added that there are no ongoing talks with the Israeli prison authorities to end the administrative detention.

