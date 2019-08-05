PA planning to use Jordan ports instead of Israel’s

Palestinian Authority (PA) Transportation Minister Asim Salim yesterday revealed discussions had been held to arrange for the PA to use Jordanian ports instead of Israeli harbours, Quds Press reported.

In a press conference, Salim revealed details of a meeting held with the Jordanians to let the Palestinians use the Port of Aqaba as an alternative to Israeli seaports.

“The issue needs continuous talks,” he said, expressing hope that the PA efforts will succeed.

The Palestinian minister also revealed that a delegation from Ramallah would visit Jordan in the coming days, noting that the PA government is working to reach full disengagement with the Israeli occupation.

READ: Israel tries to deport stateless Palestinian journalist, Jordan refuses him entry

He said that the Palestinians are trying to implement the disengagement with the Israeli occupation in all fields on the ground.

For this reason, he also revealed that the Palestinian delegation had visited several Arab states to discuss replacing Israeli goods with Arab goods.

Last week, the PA government and Jordan agreed to implement agreements on increasing commercial exchange and economic cooperation.

In 2017, economic exchange between the occupied Palestinian territories and Jordan reached $230 million, including $153 million of imports from Jordan and $77 million of exports to Amman.