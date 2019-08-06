Ex-Libyan oil minister released from captivity

Former Libyan oil minister Abdulbari al-Arusi was released on Tuesday after two weeks in captivity, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Al-Arusi was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen outside his home in the capital Tripoli last month.

The private Al-Ahrar TV channel said al-Arusi was freed on Tuesday, without giving any further details.

No group has claimed responsibility for the former minister’s abduction.

Al-Arusi, 58, is a member of the Islamist Justice and Construction Party (JCP).

Libya: UN-recognised government downs Haftar UAV

He was a political prisoner and sentenced to death under the regime of Muammar Gaddafi. After ousting Libya’s long-time leader, he served as minister of oil and gas from 2012 to 2014.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which enjoys UN recognition.