UK PM Johnson welcomes economic reforms in talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah for a working lunch on Wednesday to discuss ties between the two countries, Johnson’s office said, reports Reuters.

Johnson welcomed Abdullah’s progress in delivering economic reforms and urged him to continue with them, a spokeswoman for Johnson said.

“The leaders also acknowledged Jordan’s important role in maintaining regional stability and the Prime Minister thanked the King for the part Jordan continues to play in hosting Syrian refugees,” she added.

