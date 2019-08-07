Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UK PM Johnson welcomes economic reforms in talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah

August 7, 2019 at 9:12 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Jordan, Middle East, News, UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) meets King Abdullah II of Jordan (R) at 10 Downing Street in London, United Kingdom on 7 August, 2019 [Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency]
 August 7, 2019 at 9:12 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted Jordan’s King Abdullah for a working lunch on Wednesday to discuss ties between the two countries, Johnson’s office said, reports Reuters.

Johnson welcomed Abdullah’s progress in delivering economic reforms and urged him to continue with them, a spokeswoman for Johnson said.

“The leaders also acknowledged Jordan’s important role in maintaining regional stability and the Prime Minister thanked the King for the part Jordan continues to play in hosting Syrian refugees,” she added.

OPINION: Jordan is changing, which is what it needs now

Categories
Europe & RussiaJordanMiddle EastNewsUK
Show Comments
Show Comments