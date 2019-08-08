Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announces link agreement with Jordan

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced, Wednesday, that an agreement with Jordan has been signed. The deal focuses on linking powerlines and addressing the issue of future energy shortage during peak times according to a statement from the ministry.

“The two parties discussed the most important technical and commercial issues, in addition to providing an economic feasibility study for linkage between Iraqi and Jordanian in electric power.”

In the statement, the ministry said: “the parties have reached solutions to the obstacles hindering the development of the work and agreed to go on with cooperation. They will also work to extend lines and coordination between the two countries to complete the linkage process as soon as possible.”

“The aim behind this project is to tackle the future shortage of energy at peak times and achieve mutual benefit for both countries.”

Most cities and governorates in Iraq are suffering from a planned outage, even though Iraq has poured nearly 40 billion dollars into this sector for over 12 years, according to government reports.

Iraq has witnessed a massive deficit in the energy sector in the past years, despite possessing vast reserves of oil and gas. This contributed to fueling widespread anger last year, especially in the south.