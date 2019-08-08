Palestinian becomes Nicaragua’s first ambassador to Palestine

Nicaragua has decided to open an embassy in Palestine, Wafa reported yesterday, adding today that the country’s ambassador has handed over his credentials to Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki.

Al-Malki welcomed Mazen Khuffash as Nicaragua’s ambassador saying that choosing an ambassador of Palestinian origin proves the role and importance of the Palestinian community in that Central American country.

Khuffash expressed joy at being the first Nicaraguan ambassador to Palestine, stressing that he would work toward strengthening and enhancing ties between their two countries.

Aurora, a Hispanic-Israeli weekly, notes that Khuffash has worked in foreign service since 2013, adding that he served as first secretary of his country’s embassy in Kuwait.

Palestine and Nicaragua established diplomatic relations in early 1980.

Following Israel’s brutal attack of the Mavi Marmara aid ship in 2010, killing nine civilians, Nicaragua severed relations with Tel Aviv only to renew them in 2017.

