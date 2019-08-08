Tel Aviv streets named after Palestinian leaders

Israeli residents of Tel Aviv woke up yesterday morning to find the streets of the city turned from Jewish names to those of Palestinian leaders, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli TV Channel 7, Israel Victory Project Forum changed the street signs in protest against the “weak” Israeli response to Palestinian “terrorism”.

One of the signs bore the name of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, another of late PLO, Fatah and Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat and others were named after Palestinian resistance fighters.

“The Israeli public is disappointed with the weak response of the Israeli government to Hamas and by the ceasefire reached after the latest round of fighting,” the group said in a statement.

Israeli TV said that this move came in the wake of publishing results of a poll that showed that Israelis feel disappointed with the police regarding its dealing with the Palestinian resistance.

According to the channel, the poll showed that the majority of the Israelis reject the ceasefire with Hamas in the wake of the latest tension between the Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinian resistance movement.

The Forum’s Director Gregg Roman said the protest was born out of “great pain”.

He added: “The Israeli Victory Project calls on elected officials, the IDF and the entire Israeli society to switch from a policy of appeasement to a policy of victory through military, economic and political means.”

“We must stop managing the conflict and decide that we need to end it … and do it on our own terms. This is the only way to end the conflict and this is what we are demanding from the future Israeli government.”