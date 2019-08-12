Difficult Eid al-Adha in Mauritania

Sacrificial camels were waited to be sold at Marbat Livestock Market after their value increased due to drought and exportation with Senegal and Mali during Eid al-Adha in Nouakchott, Mauritania reports Anadolu Agency.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the holy Prophet Ibrahim’s (Prophet Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. Eid-al Adha is the one of two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals.

