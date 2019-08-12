Portuguese / Spanish / English

Difficult Eid al-Adha in Mauritania

Drought and exportation increased the value of sacrificial animals during Eid al-Adha in Mauritania
Stockbreeders are seen near sacrificial animals which were waited to be sold at Marbat Livestock Market after their value increased due to drought and exportation with Senegal and Mali during Eid al-Adha in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 12 August, 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
Sacrificial camels were waited to be sold at Marbat Livestock Market after their value increased due to drought and exportation with Senegal and Mali during Eid al-Adha in Nouakchott, Mauritania reports Anadolu Agency.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the holy Prophet Ibrahim’s (Prophet Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. Eid-al Adha is the one of two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals.

