UN official: Need to invest in education in Palestine

The UN Resident Coordinator for the Palestinian Territory, Jamie McGoldrick on Monday emphasized the need for investment in the education system, to help Palestinian youth overcome challenges, reports Anadolu Agency.

Marking the International Youth Day under the theme of Transforming Education, the UN coordinator in a statement said education was crucial for shaping the future of any country.

“Youth in Palestine face substantial challenges. Life under military occupation, high poverty rates, shrinking economic opportunities, and an uncertain future are all leading to an alarming sense of hopelessness,” he said.

McGoldrick said that Palestinian young people have the creativity, potential, and capacity to transform for better.

“With right opportunities, they can be the drivers to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the 2030 UN agenda for development,” he added.

The UN official said an education system was necessary to achieve the SDG and the UN goals. He added that the education system should empower and develop appropriate skills in line with future labor market requirements.

McGoldrick said the young people in Palestine expect collective attention and investment for this purpose from the UN.

The UN General Assembly had designated Aug 12 as International Youth Day in 1999.