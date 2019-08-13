Blasts from Iraqi militia weapons depot kill one, injure 29

Portuguese / Spanish / English

August 13, 2019
Iraqi flag [file photo]
A large fire broke out on Monday at a weapons depot run by an Iraqi militia group, causing explosions heard across Baghdad, killing one person and injuring 29 others, authorities said, Reuters reports.

The depot, run by a militia group under the umbrella of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was located inside a federal police base in the southern suburbs of Baghdad.

The facility stored short-range and Katyusha missiles, a security source told Reuters.

The fire set off some of the rockets which struck neighbourhoods several kilometres (miles) away and injuring mainly children, said Qasim al-Attabi, a spokesman for the district’s health directorate.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr said most of the wounded were discharged from area hospitals with light wounds.

A police source said the fire was probably caused by negligence leading to poor storage conditions and high temperatures. The Interior Ministry ordered an investigation.

