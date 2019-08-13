Portuguese / Spanish / English

Diving tourism in sunken city of earthquake

Diver inspects the ruins in "sunken city" after Marmara Earthquake in Golcuk district in Turkey
August 13, 2019 | Europe & Russia, Turkey
 August 13, 2019 at 8:13 pm
An underwater photo shows that a diver inspects the ruins in “sunken city”, taking shape as a result of the fault line has drawn houses, cafe, ferry bridge, hotel etc. to sea located at shore after Marmara Earthquake in Golcuk district of Kocaeli, Turkey on 18 August, 2019 [Tahir Turan Eroğlu/Anadolu Agency]
