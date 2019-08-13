Russia: Syrian Constitutional Committee launch imminent

A constitutional committee to be formed in Syria is only one step away from establishment, Russia said on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

“Work is close to completion, we are actually one step away from finalizing efforts on the establishment of the Constitutional Committee,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Peskov confirmed that Russia, Turkey, and Iran were preparing for the next summit on Syria – slated for September 11 in Ankara – but could not elaborate on whether the committee would begin work on the day of the trilateral meeting.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.