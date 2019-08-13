Sudan parties meet in Egypt to develop political process

Egypt today announced that a two-day meeting between Sudan’s Freedom and Change forces and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front had come to a close yesterday without revealing details of any agreements made.

In a statement released this morning, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said: “Egypt has hosted over the past two days an important meeting between the forces of Freedom and Change, including the Revolutionary Front.”

The meeting was help with “the purpose of achieving peace in Sudan; as a major issue of concern to all brothers in Sudan and in support of the constitutional document to be signed on the 17th of this month.”

“Participants in the meeting exchanged views, and agreed to present what was reached to the leadership of the forces of Freedom and Change in Khartoum,” the statement added.

However Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that Yasser Arman, a senior member of the Revolutionary Front, said that for the first time all issues of peace and democratisation were discussed directly for the sake of developing the political process. “He stressed that Egypt was contributing to overcoming the remaining obstacles, adding that Cairo’s initiative complemented the African mediation and the meetings in Addis Ababa and Juba.”

The Foreign Ministry said it would “continue its contacts with the brothers in Sudan, the neighbouring countries of Sudan and the region to achieve peace and stability there, and support the new Sudanese government in its quest to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

Cairo did not clarify whether more meetings between the two bodies were expected before they finalise the “political and constitutional” declaration of transition on 17 August.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the army ousted long-time dictator Omar Al-Bashir from the presidency on 11 April following months of popular protests condemning the deteriorating economic situation.

