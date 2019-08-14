Portuguese / Spanish / English

National Women’s Day in Tunis

Tunisian women dressed traditional clothes to mark National Women's Day in Tunis
August 14, 2019 at 7:06 am | Published in: Africa, Tunisia, Videos & Photo Stories
 August 14, 2019 at 7:06 am
Tunisian women dressed traditional clothes, gather at Attarin market and march towards Avenue Habib Bourguiba to mark National Women’s Day in Tunis, Tunisia on 13 August, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
