The names and faces of the 21 women killed in Egypt’s Rabaa

August 14, 2019 at 4:01 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News, Videos & Photo Stories
On 14 August 2013, Egyptian forces stormed the Rabaa Square killing many women who had gathered to protest against the ouster of Egypt’s first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi
Six years ago today Egyptian security forces stormed the Rabaa Square sit-in where thousands had gathered to protest against the ouster of Egypt’s first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

Over 1,000 people were killed that day, including 21 women. The international rights organisation We Record has documented these women’s names.

Under previous regimes women were a red line which no president crossed, but under the military general turned ruler Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi 2,761 women have been tortured and degraded.

Who were the women killed?

  1. Hind Hisham Kamal, 20

Injured after security forces stormed the field hospital at Rabaa Square, Hind was rushed to hospital to have two bullets removed; one from her kidney and the other from her spleen. Doctors said the bullets used had fragmented and lodged in her lung forcing them to put her on a ventilator. Shrapnel from the bullets had also struck her lower spine paralysing her. She later died in hospital.

Hind Hisham Kamal, a 20-year-old Egyptian women who was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

          2. Suaad Hassan Ramzi

          3. Habiba Ahmed Abdelaziz Ramadan, 26

A reporter for the Dubai-based Xpress newspaper, Habiba was shot by a sniper at the protests. She had arrived in Egypt two weeks earlier to film the sit-in. At 7.33am Habiba sent a text message to her mum to say she was leaving the centre of the square to get to the front lines. It would be the last time her family heard from her.

Habiba Ahmed Abdelaziz Ramadan was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

           4. Engy Mohamed Tag El-Din

           5. Asmaa Hisham Sakr, 32

  Killed after a bullet penetrated a wall and hit her in the head.

Asmaa Hisham Sak was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

              6.  Warda Mostafa Mohamed Bayoumi

              7.  Rosan Mohammad Ali

              8. Maryam Mohamed Ali Abdel Aal

Maryam Mohamed Ali Abdel Aal was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

                  9. Sanaa Hamdi Abdel Aziz 

                 10. Mervat Sayed Ali

                 11. Asmaa Beltagi, 17

Shot by a sniper in the square. Beltagi has became a symbol of resistance and is celebrated for her role in rejecting repression and the deprivation of liberty.

Asmaa Beltagi, a 17-year-old Egyptian teen was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

               12. Siham Abdullah Mohamed Metwally

               13. Sawsan Saad Hassan Ali

               14. Nadia Salem Ali Razek

               15. Heba Mohamed Fekry

Video footage circulating after the massacre showed Heba’s 11-year-old son crying over her corpse at Rabaa calling for her to get up. “Wake up mum… mum.. Wake up please,” he is heard saying.

              16. Noha Ahmed Abdel Moaty Ahmed

              17. Eman Mahmoud Al-Husseini

              18. Haiam Abdu Ibrahim, 43

A mother of five and former teacher, Haiam was shot in the head at Rabaa Square and died immediately.

Haiam Abdu Ibrahim was killed by Egyptian forces at the Rabaa Square sit-in in Cairo, Egypt on 14 August 2013

           19. Huda Ahmed Saeed

           20. Huda Faraj Saeed Abdullah

           21. Suzan Mohammad Ali

