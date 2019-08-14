The names and faces of the 21 women killed in Egypt’s Rabaa

Six years ago today Egyptian security forces stormed the Rabaa Square sit-in where thousands had gathered to protest against the ouster of Egypt’s first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

Over 1,000 people were killed that day, including 21 women. The international rights organisation We Record has documented these women’s names.

في ذكرى فض اعتصام ميداني "رابعة والنهضة" في مصر؛ قرر فريق "#نحن_نسجل" بدء العمل على ملف التعقب القانوني لمرتكبي الجريمة. في هذا الفيديو ننشر أسماء 22 امرأة قتلوا في هذا اليوم على أيدي قوات الأمن، وننشر أيضا صورة اثنين من القناصة الذين تورطوا في جريمة الفض. شاركونا وتابعونا.. pic.twitter.com/N3s7gPMJTl — We Record – نحن نسجل (@WeRecordAR) August 13, 2019

Under previous regimes women were a red line which no president crossed, but under the military general turned ruler Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi 2,761 women have been tortured and degraded.

Who were the women killed?

Hind Hisham Kamal, 20

Injured after security forces stormed the field hospital at Rabaa Square, Hind was rushed to hospital to have two bullets removed; one from her kidney and the other from her spleen. Doctors said the bullets used had fragmented and lodged in her lung forcing them to put her on a ventilator. Shrapnel from the bullets had also struck her lower spine paralysing her. She later died in hospital.

2. Suaad Hassan Ramzi

3. Habiba Ahmed Abdelaziz Ramadan, 26

A reporter for the Dubai-based Xpress newspaper, Habiba was shot by a sniper at the protests. She had arrived in Egypt two weeks earlier to film the sit-in. At 7.33am Habiba sent a text message to her mum to say she was leaving the centre of the square to get to the front lines. It would be the last time her family heard from her.

4. Engy Mohamed Tag El-Din

5. Asmaa Hisham Sakr, 32

Killed after a bullet penetrated a wall and hit her in the head.

6. Warda Mostafa Mohamed Bayoumi

7. Rosan Mohammad Ali

8. Maryam Mohamed Ali Abdel Aal

9. Sanaa Hamdi Abdel Aziz

10. Mervat Sayed Ali

11. Asmaa Beltagi, 17

Shot by a sniper in the square. Beltagi has became a symbol of resistance and is celebrated for her role in rejecting repression and the deprivation of liberty.

12. Siham Abdullah Mohamed Metwally

13. Sawsan Saad Hassan Ali

14. Nadia Salem Ali Razek

15. Heba Mohamed Fekry

Video footage circulating after the massacre showed Heba’s 11-year-old son crying over her corpse at Rabaa calling for her to get up. “Wake up mum… mum.. Wake up please,” he is heard saying.

His mother, Heba Mohamed Fekry was murdered by #Egypt security forces while distributing water. #RememberRabaa pic.twitter.com/2WlNizUG0L — Johnny Pineiro 🏴🇵🇷 (@johnny_pineiro) August 14, 2015

16. Noha Ahmed Abdel Moaty Ahmed

17. Eman Mahmoud Al-Husseini

18. Haiam Abdu Ibrahim, 43

A mother of five and former teacher, Haiam was shot in the head at Rabaa Square and died immediately.

19. Huda Ahmed Saeed

20. Huda Faraj Saeed Abdullah

21. Suzan Mohammad Ali

