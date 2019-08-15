Iran: Hezbollah enhanced its skills in Syria

“Hezbollah has acquired capabilities in Syria that allow it to destroy Israel alone,” the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, warned yesterday.

Al-Mayadeen quoted Salami as saying that Iran’s negotiations with Israel were a “deception,” adding that “the enemies [Israel] increase pressure and amplify their demands and want us to surrender rather than to have dignity.”

Salami pointed out that the Israeli policy in the region had led to “an increase in Iran’s regional influence.”

“The formation of popular Iraqi forces and the defeat of the US policy in Yemen is a proof of the enemy’s [Israel] policy,” the Iranian general stressed.

He pledged to “eradicate poverty in Iran” through pursuing steadfastness and developing the IRGC military and defence capabilities.

“Whenever the enemy is, we are there beforehand,” Salami noted, stressing that his forces would “bury the hopes of its enemies.”