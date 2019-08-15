Three children killed in Russian bombardment targeting de-escalation areas in Syria

Three children were killed on Wednesday in a Russian bombardment of residential communities in the governorate of Idlib.

Sources in the Civil Defence (White Helmets) and the Air Traffic Tracking Observatory (affiliated to the opposition) said that the ground and air attacks by the Syrian regime continues to target the towns and villages in Hama and Idlib, according to Anadolu.

The same sources declared that three children were killed when Russian fighter jets carried out raids on Al-Salihiyah village in Idlib on Tuesday night.