After being bombed, navigation stopped at Mitiga airport in Tripoli

The Administration of Mitiga International Airport announced the closure of airspace to traffic, after being subject to indiscriminate shelling.

During a statement released on Thursday, the airport administration declared that as a result of the airport bombing, the plane of the Afriqiyah Airways was forced to land at Misrata airport.

The statement did not specify whether there were material or human losses as a result of the bombing, or the party responsible for it. However, Libya’s Alahrar TV Channel quoted an unnamed source suggesting that one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the bombing.

The airspace to the airport is closed until further notice, said the statement.