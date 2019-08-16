Israel’s Netanyahu suggests his successors

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday said that he thought the head of the Mossad intelligence agency or Israel’s ambassador to the United States (US) as his prospective successors.

“There are two people I consider fit to lead the State of Israel — Yossi Cohen and Ron Dermer,” Walla quoted Netanyahu as saying. His remarks come as he bows out of his political life.

The Israeli agency reported that Dermer had no interest in pursuing a political career after his diplomatic post as an ambassador, noting that Cohen, whose tenure as head of the Mossad was due to end soon, may aspire Israel’s top job. He denies the rumours.

Netanyahu stressed that he would not leave the political career despite his failure to form a governing coalition after the Knesset elections last April, which had pushed the country to new elections in September.

Netanyahu faces a pre-indictment hearing in October on one charge of bribery and three charges of fraud and breach of trust in the corruption cases against him. He denies any wrongdoing and has said he won’t resign if charged.