Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Palestinians continue protests against Lebanon work restrictions

August 17, 2019 at 11:39 am | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians in the refugee camp of Baddawi in Lebanon protest against the imposed restrictions on their work opportunities on 15 July 2019 [Quds News Network/Twitter]
Palestinians in the refugee camp of Baddawi in Lebanon protest against the imposed restrictions on their work opportunities on 15 July 2019 [Quds News Network/Twitter]
 August 17, 2019 at 11:39 am

Palestinian refugees yesterday resumed their protests against the Lebanese labour minister’s decision to subject them to the same work restrictions as foreigners, Al Khaleej Online reported.

The Palestinian refugees took to the streets in refugee camps across Lebanon, marking the start of their second month of protests.

During the protests, the Palestinian refugees burned tyres and carried out a general strike in a number of the refugee camps.

READ: London protests ‘discriminatory’ Lebanon law against Palestinian workers

In El-Buss refugee camp, in the south of Lebanon, Palestinians closed the entrances of the camp and called for the Lebanese minister to cancel his decision.

The Lebanese labour minister stipulated that Palestinian refugees would be required to obtain special work permits to work in the country, in the same way as foreigners living in Lebanon.

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments