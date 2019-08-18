Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Daily life of women in Ethiopia

Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs
August 18, 2019 at 11:22 am | Published in: Africa, Ethiopia, Videos & Photo Stories
 August 18, 2019 at 11:22 am
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]
Ethiopian women in markets and countrysides of capital Addis Ababa, contribute their family budgets with various jobs. They attract attention with their roles in social life. August 2019 [Fikret Kavğalı/Anadolu Agency]

READ: Lebanon sees migrant domestic workers as ‘less than human’ – filmmaker

Categories
AfricaEthiopiaVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments