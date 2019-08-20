Sinai bride killed by Egypt army days before her wedding 

Twenty-four-year old Raghad Mohamed was killed on Saturday at an Egyptian army checkpoint whilst walking in the city of Al-Arish with her mother, Al Jazeera Mubasher has reported.

Raghad was killed just days before she was due to get married.

Her death comes a week after a stray bullet hit ten-year-old Musa Abu Jahir in the spine and paralysed him. No care was offered by the state, instead locals paid for his transfer to a hospital in Cairo.

In May a Human Rights Watch report documented how relatives regularly had to arrange for the evacuation of wounded civilians though the army indiscriminately shoots at vehicles transporting them out.

In the same week engineer Abdul Rahman Shaaban was taken to intensive care after a bullet hit him as he was returning home to Al-Arish from Cairo.

At the end of July Omnia Al-Tanger was hit by a stray bullet in the back in North Sinai.

Activists in Sinai have demanded an end to the indiscriminate killing of civilians by the army and the police and for an investigation into who fired the bullet that killed Raghad.

Activist Faisal Abu Hashem has also called for a general strike if the indiscriminate killing of civilians doesn’t stop.

Under the war on terror in Sinai the Egyptian army is committing serious human rights abuses under the cover of an information blackout on the peninsula as journalists and human rights groups are denied access.

Thousands of locals have been evicted from their homes and land and properties have been crushed to the ground. In its May report Human Rights Watch documented a number of cases of extrajudicial killings in North Sinai.

International humanitarian law dictates that only “military objectives” can be targeted, bringing into question Egypt’s attack on civilian property.

