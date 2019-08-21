Assad announces military, political changes

During a meeting with Russian Parliamentarian Dmitry Sablin, Syria President Bashar Al-Assad announced “positive” military and political changes, Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

A statement issued by the Battle Brotherhood Veterans Organisation reported that Al-Assad was advancing towards the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun and the armed militants in the area were fleeing towards Turkey.

READ: Turkey says air strike hit Syria convoy, killed three

This comes as the Syrian army is making progress in Idlib a month after the start of a wide-scale military offensive to recapture the area. It has so far regained strategic pockets.

The Syrian army – backed by Russian forces – has continued its operations towards Idlib countryside and has widened its grip around Khan Sheikhoun, causing losses among opposition and militant groups in the area.