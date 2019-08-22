Israel police kidnaps seven Jerusalemites from Bab al-Rahma

The Israeli occupation police on Thursday afternoon kidnapped seven Palestinian citizens, including two young girls and three children, from the Bab al-Rahma prayer area of the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine Information Centre reports.

Witnesses say police forces stormed the Bab al-Rahma area and rounded up A-Aqsa guard Bader al-Rajbi along with three children, two girls and one young man.

The girls were identified as Shifa Abu Ghaliya and Medellin Issa and the young man as Habib Abu Shusha.

The police forces barred Palestinian citizens from taking pictures as they carried out the arrests.

A few days ago, the police kidnapped an Al-Aqsa guard before an Israeli court extended his detention for seven days for taking photos of police officers as they stole furniture from the Bab al-Rahma prayer area.

READ: Israel Police raids of Issawiya continue to disrupt daily life for Palestinians