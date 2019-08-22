US drone downed in Yemen

A US military drone was shot down in Yemen on Tuesday, two US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The MQ-9 drone was shot down in Dhamar, to the southeast of the capital Sanaa, which is under the control of the Houthis.

The drone fell in the late hours of Tuesday night, the officials said.

The Houthis’ Masirah TV station had reported earlier that the movement’s air defence fighters downed a US drone.

Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab and Islamic states have been engaged in a military operation in support of the country’s President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, whose government was forced out of Sanaa when the Houthis seized the capital in 2014.

As a result of the continuous military operations, Yemen has been suffering from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to UN statements. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed and injured, and 22 million people are in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

