Iran sends warship to Gulf of Aden amid tension

Iran has dispatched a destroyer and a helicopter-carrying support ship to the Gulf of Aden “to provide security for Islamic Republic vessels in international waters”, according to the Iranian army chief on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the “Sahand” destroyer, which was inducted into the navy last year, has been sent on its first overseas mission to the Gulf of Aden, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He said the military vessel will safeguard Iranian shipping ships in the Sea of Oman and the Gulf of Aden.

The announcement comes amid tension between Iran and the US after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait of Hormuz in June.

Washington held Tehran responsible for the attacks, an accusation denied by Iran.

Last month, the U.S. announced plans to create an international military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran and Yemen, following oil tanker attacks.