Likud MK: Matter of time before ‘significant operation’ in Gaza

An Israeli parliamentarian from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party warned yesterday that a “very significant” assault on the occupied Gaza Strip was only a matter of time.

As reported by right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva, MK Yoav Kisch made the remarks during an interview with Kan Reshet Bet while discussing the situation in the country’s south.

“The problem called Gaza must be resolved with determination and discretion,” Kisch said.

“I have no doubt that we will go to a very significant operation in Gaza, period,” he emphasised, adding: “The only question facing cabinet members is: Is this the right time?”

It has been widely reported that Netanyahu is reluctant to embark on a new offensive against the Gaza Strip before September’s elections, which has left him open to criticism from opposition politicians that he is showing “weakness” towards the territory’s Palestinian factions.

“The easiest thing to do is say, ‘Okay, let’s go in’,” said Kisch. “There’s no magic solution.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is handling it with careful consideration. We were very close to going into Gaza before the previous elections, but in the end Hamas took a step back.”

“Hamas is crossing a red line and leading to a process which will upset and endanger its rule,” the Likud lawmaker added.