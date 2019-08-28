Algeria’s Dialogue Commission: Received useful feedback from civil society activists

Algeria’s National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation said yesterday it has received, since it was set-up, representatives of civil society and several hundreds of young citizens from across the country to express their opinions and concerns.

The commission said in a statement yesterday that their views have been taken into account, going on to praise the number of initiatives taken by youth within the framework of dialogue.

The commission, which was formed on 25 July under the leadership of Karim Younis, who was the former speaker of the National People’s Assembly (the second chamber of parliament), aims to contribute to creating the necessary atmosphere to organise the upcoming presidential elections in a transparent manner.

The dialogue will cover all aspects related to organising the elections, their preparatory stages, the necessary conditions required for them, conducting the electoral process as well as the date of the presidential elections. This dialogue should be comprehensive and including the entire political class, most representative actors of civil society, national figures, and representatives of the popular movement if they so wish.

