Haniyeh: What was not achieved by war, siege will not be achieved by crimes

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh yesterday stressed that what Israel has failed to achieve through wars and siege, would not be achieved through crimes.

In a statement, Haniyeh commented on the blasts that killed three policemen in Gaza, saying: “We stress to our people that whatever the blasts were, they will never undermine the persistence and resilience of their patience.”

He promised that the results of the investigations into the blasts would be clear for everyone very soon, stating that the security services are “strong” and “able deal with more complicate issues”.

Meanwhile, he stressed on the importance of “restraining rumours” and waiting for the results of the investigations by the Interior Ministry.

Haniyeh noted that this was not the first incident that happened in Gaza, stressing on the importance of dealing positively with the security services and the measures put in place in the wake of the explosions.

“Gaza is above all conspiracies and nothing will lead it to surrender,” he concluded.

The statement came hours after two separate blasts hit two police stations in the southwest of Gaza City, killing three policemen and wounding several others.

Initial reports said that the two blasts were carried out by two youths who had been affected by Daesh ideology. They were killed in the blasts.