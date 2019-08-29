Iraq court sentences 11 Daesh militants to death

An Iraqi court sentenced 11 Daesh militants to death on Wednesday for bombing of a bridge to the north of Babel which resulted in the death of a number of security personnel.

According to the court, the 11 defendants confessed to membership in Daesh and working for the so-called Wilayat Al-Janoub.

The militants admitted to carrying out an attack on a strategic bridge to the province’s south, destroying it completely. The attack resulted in the killing of three and injury of 19 security personnel, the court stated.

Experts estimated the bridge’s value to be around 18 billion Iraqi dinars, the court added, noting that the defendants admitted to committing other crimes in various locations and times.