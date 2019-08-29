More than 16 Omani companies to participate in Damascus International Fair

Many reports indicated that the Sultanate of Oman has taken an active part in the 61st Damascus International Fair, which starts on Wednesday and runs until September 6.

A Syrian official revealed that the number of Omani companies participating in the current Damascus International Fair exceeds 16, according to the website Russia Today.

The Chairman of the Committee of Exhibitions, Conferences and Meetings of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Sultanate of Oman, Zakariya Al-Ghassani, said that Damascus International Fair is well known in the Middle East.

Al-Ghassani pointed out that the area reserved by Omani companies in the exhibition exceeds 500 square meters, out of 100,000 square meters of the entire exhibition area.