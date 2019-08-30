EU calls for maintaining nuclear deal with Iran

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called for preserving Iranian nuclear agreement and encouraging more dialogue between the parties.

Mogherini said in statements, on Thursday, that “holding dialogue on the basis of clarity and respect is the best way to reach an understanding;” pointing out that the European countries have focused during the past years on maintaining the agreement and respecting all its requirements, and that there is more work to be done, reported the Italian news agency, AKI.

Mogherini indicated that the joint plan of action (the nuclear deal) was an extension to the UN Security Council resolution, clarifying that it was “not an international or bilateral agreement, but rather a part of a series of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.”