Hamas: Netanyahu’s calls to annex settlements ‘dangerous’

Hamas yesterday described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements about his intention to annex West Bank settlements as “dangerous”, saying they “contradict” international law.

In a press release, Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasim said that Netanyahu’s remarks in which he vowed that there “will be no more displacement” of Israeli Jewish settlers from the West Bank settlements “are illegal under international law.”

He added:

This will not deter the Palestinian people from continuing their struggle until ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands.

“Netanyahu’s pledge highlighted the need for the Palestinian factions to put pressure on the Palestinian Authority in order to halt security cooperation with the Israeli occupation and to take practical steps in this regard.”

The spokesperson stressed that the Palestinian people are determined to end the occupation of their homeland.

In a press release yesterday, Netanyahu vowed to “extend Jewish sovereignty on all the settlements” as part of the Israeli occupation.

He stressed that what happened in Gush Katif, a block of illegal Israeli settlements in the besieged Gaza Strip which were dismantled in 2005, “will not happen again” considering all settlements a part of the land of Israel.

Read: Netanyahu is risking war to boost his electoral prospects