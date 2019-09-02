Yemen to take legal measures against UAE

Yemen will take legal measures against the UAE after the Emirates targeted its army, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami said yesterday.

His remarks came during a meeting with the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Hadrami briefed Wallstrom about the latest development related to the peace process in Yemen, the armed insurgency by the UAE-backed Transitional Council and the Emirates’ attacks against the Yemeni armed forces.

He noted that the UAE-backed fighters raided homes and hospitals in the temporary capital of Aden and executed wounded patients in hospitals.

“The government intends to continue cooperation with the international community regarding the war against terrorism and extremism wherever it exists,” he said.

He rejected support or funding of any military formation outside the control of the state.

Wallstrom stressed Sweden’s support of the legitimate internationally backed government in Yemen.

On Thursday, the Transitional Council, backed by the UAE, captured Aden and Zanzibar after air strikes at the bases of the Yemeni army, resulting in 300 dead and wounded.

READ: Yemen condemns UAE airstrikes on government forces