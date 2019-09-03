Israel calls in UNIFIL, Lebanon to stop Hezbollah’s precision missiles

Chief of Staff of the Israeli army Aviv Kochavi has called on UNIFIL Commander Stefano Del and Lebanon to stop Hezbollah’s precision missiles, the Shehab News Agency reported yesterday.

During a pre-planned meeting between Kochavi and Del on Sunday, the former asked the latter to work on stopping the missile project.

The spokesman of the Israeli army said that the two men discussed the latest escalation in South Lebanon and other issues such as the UNIFIL mission and its renewal.

Kochavi said that the Israeli army would remain ready for different scenarios and would never accept any advances in Hezbollah’s precision missile project.

He also told Del that Hezbollah and Lebanon must commit to UNSC Resolution 1701, stressing that the current status quo is intolerable.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced rising its forces’ readability on the northern front in anticipation of any possible scenario in light of the security tension.

Lebanon is witnessing mounting security tensions with the fall of two drones in the southern suburbs of Hezbollah stronghold over a week ago.

The breach coincided with Israel’s attack on a Hezbollah military post in the town of Aqraba, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, killing two Hezbollah militants.

Three explosions were heard at military posts of the Hezbollah-backed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the Qusaya area of ​​Zahle in the eastern Lebanon mountain range.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel, however, acknowledged the attack in the vicinity of Damascus in a statement issued by its army, conveying that fighter jets raided several targets in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus.