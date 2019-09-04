Iran willing to sign non-aggression deal with Gulf states

Iran yesterday declared its willingness to sign a non-aggression agreement with regional countries, Anadolu reported.

Iranian news agency IRNA said the announcement came during a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi and Oman’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah in the Omani capital, Muscat.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the recent developments in the region and bilateral relations, IRNA reported.

Shahroudi said: “Tehran has always supported peace and stability in the region.”

OPINION: Gulf ‘attacks’ on oil tankers are a cover for a bigger agenda

“Iran has also proposed signing a non-aggression agreement with regional countries.”

The Omani foreign affairs minister said that bilateral relations are “in progress” and both countries are constantly coordinating with each other regarding political and regional issues.

In May of this year, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also proposed Iraq sign a non-aggression agreement with its Arab neighbours.