Qatar unveils its Official Emblem for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Amid widespread speculation and anticipation by football fans, Doha has launched the official logo of FIFA World Cup “Qatar 2022.” The emblem was started by simultaneously being displayed on several buildings and towers in Doha, Qatar and several Arab and international capitals.

Hundreds of people gathered in areas of Souq Waqif, Katara, and Doha towers to witness the launch of the logo, which is considered an important milestone on the road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar launched the logo through a new tool, which is the first of its kind in the history of the World Cup, through a global digital campaign in which the logo is simultaneously announced in various regions of the world.

The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA #WorldCup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world’s greatest football showpiece. Read more: https://t.co/QLAMYhKPWe pic.twitter.com/5QSPiwRUp0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 3, 2019

Just as the date of the final match and the conclusion ceremony of the 2022 World Cup has been chosen to be on 18 December, coinciding with Qatar’s National Day, the date of the unveiling of the championship’s logo was on the country’s Independence Day.

In mid-2019, Qatar has revealed that it has completed more than 75% of the preparations for the World Cup. Work has been significantly done in a number of the championship’s stadiums. So far, two stadiums of hosting the tournament have officially been opened, and more stadiums are expected to be inaugurated in the upcoming months.

Qatar aspires to complete work on all stadiums before the end of 2020, two years before the start of the championship; a challenge that has never been achieved in the history of this sporting event.