Did Egypt authorities kill Abdullah Morsi?

Egyptian authorities are to blame for the death of the youngest son of the late President Mohamed Morsi, social media users have said.

Twenty-four-year-old Abdullah died of an alleged heart attack while driving with a friend in Cairo on Wednesday.

Abdullah’s father was the leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood; he was ousted by the current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a bloody military coup in 2013. Following his removal from power, Morsi was detained, held in solitary confinement and tortured; his health deteriorated and he collapsed and died in court earlier this year.

His family hold the regime responsible for his death, with Abdullah tweeting: “They killed him. May God kill them,” under the Arabic hashtag “Sisi killed Morsi”.

"ليعلم أبناءنا، أن آباءهم وأجدادهم كانوا رجالاً؛ لا يقبلون الضيم، ولا ينزلون أبدًا على رأي الفسدة، ولا يعطون الدنية أبدًا من وطنهم أو شرعيتهم أو دينهم".

رحم الله أبي قتلوه قتلهم الله #السيسي_قتل_مرسي — عبدالله محمد مرسي (@Abdullah_Morsi) June 18, 2019

Twitter user Salma Ashraf, expressed her fear for the Egyptian youth “who could die of injustice, oppression and feeling helpless like the strong man #AbdullahMorsi” adding that authorities are to blame for the injustices they continuously face.

I fear for the rest of the Egyptian young people who could die of injustice, oppression and feeling helpless like the strong man #AbdullahMorsi who died yesterday of a heart attack.

The authorities remain responsible for all injustice they went through. — Salma Ashraf (@salmashraf3) September 5, 2019

Ifhat Smith conveyed her sorrow at Abdullah’s death asserting that those who strive for freedom and justice “pay for it with their lives”.

so very sad, heart goes out to his family, another young Egyptian dead, it seems those who wanted freedom and democracy did really pay for it with thier lives. #AbdullahMorsi https://t.co/eAt8bj8ns8 — ifhat smith (@issmith3) September 5, 2019

Using the hashtag #Morsi, Mary noted that it was a “suspicious coincidence” that Abdullah died in the same way as his father, only 80 days later.

I am saddened & shocked to learn that Abdullah Morsi, son of Egypt's first democratically elected President Shaheed Mohammad #Morsi has died at 24 yrs old of a suspected heart attack today, 80 days after his father died the same way. A suspicious coincidence!! pic.twitter.com/6O3QoG28pm — MARY… THE IRISH INSAFIAN (@IRISHINSAFIAN) September 5, 2019

Some said that Abdullah was investigating his father’s death leading authorities to target him. Others, such as Twitter user Ahmed Nazim, described Mohamed and Abdullah Morsi as “martyrs”, suggesting that they died fighting for justice and liberation.

Another valiant migrated from this world. His father Mohammed Morsi was martyred in prison just 3 months ago. Now his son Abdullah Mursi passed away as a result of a heart attack. May my Lord be one of the martyrs …

the #murs#abdullahmursi pic.twitter.com/Nhvmet4EFl — Ahmed Nazim (@ahmadnazim385) September 5, 2019

Twitter user Adel Alsaad showed deep concern for the country as such people are being targeted, adding: “Egypt ain’t Egypt no more.”

إنّا لله وإنّا إليه راجعون Abdullah Mohammed Morsi the son of late Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has passed away . As soon as he opens a case about the mistrial and assassination of Morsi (his father) he dies.🤔Egypt aint Egypt no more. #Morsi #Egypt pic.twitter.com/4PX7enoSYc — Adel Alsaad ⚖️ (@MisterAlsaad) September 5, 2019

Will authorities launch an open investigation into Abdullah’s death?