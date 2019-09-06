Portuguese / Spanish / English

Did Egypt authorities kill Abdullah Morsi?

September 6, 2019 at 3:34 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News, Twitter Trends
Late Abdullah Morsi, the son of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi
Shahd Haj Khalil
Egyptian authorities are to blame for the death of the youngest son of the late President Mohamed Morsi, social media users have said.

Twenty-four-year-old Abdullah died of an alleged heart attack while driving with a friend in Cairo on Wednesday.

Abdullah’s father was the leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood; he was ousted by the current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a bloody military coup in 2013. Following his removal from power, Morsi was detained, held in solitary confinement and tortured; his health deteriorated and he collapsed and died in court earlier this year.

His family hold the regime responsible for his death, with Abdullah tweeting: “They killed him. May God kill them,” under the Arabic hashtag “Sisi killed Morsi”.

Twitter user Salma Ashraf, expressed her fear for the Egyptian youth “who could die of injustice, oppression and feeling helpless like the strong man #AbdullahMorsi” adding that authorities are to blame for the injustices they continuously face.

Ifhat Smith conveyed her sorrow at Abdullah’s death asserting that those who strive for freedom and justice “pay for it with their lives”.

Using the hashtag #Morsi, Mary noted that it was a “suspicious coincidence” that Abdullah died in the same way as his father, only 80 days later.

Some said that Abdullah was investigating his father’s death leading authorities to target him. Others, such as Twitter user Ahmed Nazim, described Mohamed and Abdullah Morsi as “martyrs”, suggesting that they died fighting for justice and liberation.

Twitter user Adel Alsaad showed deep concern for the country as such people are being targeted, adding: “Egypt ain’t Egypt no more.”

Will authorities launch an open investigation into Abdullah’s death?

